Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam govt to close down state-run Madrasas, Sanskrit 'tols'

If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.

Representative image
Representative image

The BJP-led government in Assam has decided to close down state-run Madrasas and Sanskrit 'tols' (centres of learning) and converted them to schools teaching regular courses, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.

"We have decided to close down Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state because it is not the job of government institutes to provide religious books," he said.

Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted to high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, the minister said.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Assam government #BJP #Current Affairs #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India #Madrasas

