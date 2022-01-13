MARKET NEWS

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi tests COVID positive

"The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition," the official said. His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

first published: Jan 13, 2022 10:00 am

