Assam Governor approves CPC report on university non-teaching staff

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has approved the report of the Common Pay Committee (CPC) 2017 for the non-teaching staff of seven universities in the state, an official release said today.

The governor asked the university authorities to take up the matter with the Finance, Higher Education and departments concerned to disburse salaries and allowances of the non-teaching staff of the universities as per the recommendations of the CPC, it said.

The seven universities are Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Assam Agricultural University, Bodoland University, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Cotton University and Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, it said.