Assam floods: South Korean boy band BTS' Indian fans raise over Rs 5 lakh

A social media user called upon fans of the South Korean boy band BTS to raise relief funds amid the floods that have wreaked havoc in the northeastern state of Assam. In no time, BTS' Indian fans responded, raising over Rs 5 lakh in about 24 hours, according to a report by News18.

Assam has been hit hard by the ongoing floods that have claimed over 70 lives so far. This comes at a time when the state is already battling rising number of COVID-19 cases. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 28 districts and nearly 36 lakh people are affected by the floods.

The initiative, led by the Twitter fan page @btshelpsindia, is one among the many such instances of BTS fans coming together to offer help and support towards pressing issues. Often referred to as the BTSArmy, the boy band's fanbase is spread across the world.

Earlier this year, the BTSArmy raise around $1 million in just a day, towards the #BlackLivesMatter protests that had been sparked across the US following the killing of George Floyd. K-pop fans are known for their social media activity and are often seen using their influence to lend support to issues of social justice.