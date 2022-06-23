English
    Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi asks party workers to assist in rescue, rehabilitation operations

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Assam and urged party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
    Assam floods (Image: Twitter @ANI)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 23 condoled the loss of lives in floods in Assam and urged party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations. The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday as 12 more people were killed and 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

    "My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said on Twitter. "I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations," the former Congress chief said.
    #Assam floods #Congress #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:50 am
