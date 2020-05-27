Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

As many as seven districts in Assam, home to nearly 2 lakh people, have been affected by the first wave of flash floods that has hit the state this year. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) latest flood report notes that Nalbari and Tinsukia have joined the list of the flood-affected districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra river in the state is already flowing above danger level at Neamatighat near Jorhat, with the water level in the river rising by the hour. As per a report by The Sentinel, the river is inching close to the 'danger level' at Guwahati, one of the key urban centres in the state. The Central Water Commission has already sounded the alarm for severe flood situation across four districts in Assam.

It had earlier been reported that parts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Goalpara districts in Assam are reeling under the latest floods that have added to the state's miseries, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The ASDMA notes that rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already underway in the affected parts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, the regional wing of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the country's northeastern states.

The latest wave of torrential rains and flash floods in the state puts it in a very precarious position, especially with the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 700, with four reported deaths.



