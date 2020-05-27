App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

The Central Water Commission has already sounded the alarm for severe flood situation across four districts in Assam

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (AFP)
Representative Image (AFP)

As many as seven districts in Assam, home to nearly 2 lakh people, have been affected by the first wave of flash floods that has hit the state this year. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) latest flood report notes that Nalbari and Tinsukia have joined the list of the flood-affected districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra river in the state is already flowing above danger level at Neamatighat near Jorhat, with the water level in the river rising by the hour. As per a report by The Sentinel, the river is inching close to the 'danger level' at Guwahati, one of the key urban centres in the state. The Central Water Commission has already sounded the alarm for severe flood situation across four districts in Assam.

It had earlier been reported that parts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Goalpara districts in Assam are reeling under the latest floods that have added to the state's miseries, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Close

The ASDMA notes that rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already underway in the affected parts.

related news

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, the regional wing of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the country's northeastern states.

The latest wave of torrential rains and flash floods in the state puts it in a very precarious position, especially with the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 700, with four reported deaths.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Assam #coronavirus #floods #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.