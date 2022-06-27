 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assam floods: NDRF deploys 3 women rescuers for ops in Silchar

PTI
Jun 27, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

One of the first missions when female combatants of the federal contingency force have been entrusted to manage a significant disaster is the NDRF's deployment of a team of three women rescuers to perform flood rescue duties in Assam.

Representative Image (Image credit: Reuters)

The NDRF has deployed a team of three women rescuers for undertaking flood rescue duties in Assam, making it one of the first operations where female combatants of the federal contingency force have been tasked to handle a major disaster. Constables O Indrani Devi, Alpana Das and Rekha Devi are rescuing the marooned and providing food, medicines, water and other relief material to the affected in Silchar, the headquarter of Cachar district, a senior NDRF officer said.

While Indrani Devi hails from Manipur, Das and Rekha Devi are from Assam and belong to the 12th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion based in Arunachal Pradesh. The women are part of a team that also has men NDRF personnel and they are armed with life-saving jackets and inflatable boats, the officer said.

The situation in Silchar remained grim on Monday as several areas are still waterlogged, officials said. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told

 

first published: Jun 27, 2022 07:21 pm
