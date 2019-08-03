Assam flood situation unchanged, death toll at 88

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged on August 2 with 12 districts still submerged, even as two fresh casualties were reported, pushing the toll to 88. A population of 1,65,763 in 268 villages in 25 revenue circles of the 12 districts — Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Charaideo — are affected by floods, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin said.

The fresh casualties were reported one each from Biswanath and Morigaon districts, it said.

Though the water level of most major rivers were receding, those flowing above the danger mark include the mighty Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Buradihing at Khowang (Dibrugarh), Desang at Nanglamura ghat (Sivasagar) and Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat).