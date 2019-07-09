App
India
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam flood situation serious, 62,000 in 8 districts affected

The situation could turn worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the northeastern states including Assam in the next few days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The flood situation in Assam turned serious on July 9 with over 62,000 people getting affected across eight districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 145 villages are under water and 3,435 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Around 62,400 people are suffering due to flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts.

The ASDMA said authorities are running five relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 203 people have taken shelter.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Barpeta, Udalguri, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places of Sonitpur, Udalguri, Jorhat and Barpeta districts.

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and the Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks, the ASDMA said.

The IMD said the North Eastern states are likely to experience enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 9-12.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 08:40 pm

