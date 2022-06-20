Assam flood situation grim, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets ministers, DCs

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on June 2o morning meeting his cabinet ministers, deputy commissioners (DCs) and sub-divisional officers (SDOs) to discuss the flood situation, which has affected lakhs of people in 32 of the state's 35 districts.

"In wake of ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, will connect with my cabinet colleagues, DCs and Civil SDOs on June 20, 9.30 am onwards from my office via VC," said the CM had tweeted.

The Indian Army continued flood relief operations for a fourth consecutive day on June 19 in inclement weather in seven districts of the northeastern state, officials said.

"Fourteen 14 composite columns have been able to rescue around 4,500 stranded locals including critical patients, elders women and children. Alongwith rescue operations Indian Army columns also ensured timely supply to relief camps to support thousands of other locals," ANI quoted an official statement as saying.

In the middle of the grim situation, several acts of kindness emerged.

"Captain Rupam Das became an example of service before self. The dedicated officer as part of the Indian Army Column for flood relief operations in Sathikuchi village in Nalabari District saved hundreds of lives in spite of his house and his family members stranded during the same time," informed the Army officials while speaking with ANI.

Captain Rupam Das hails from Pathshala in the state's Bajali district.

Such inspiring acts demonstrate exceptional human values, a strong military foundation, and demonstrate the guiding principles of our youth, the statement said.

A cancer patient stuck for three days in Palepara village in Kamrup Rural was rescued and taken to Guwahati hospital for treatment.

Nearly 31 lakh people in 32 districts, including, Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri, have been affected by the second wave of the deluge.

More than 7.31 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta alone, followed by 3.54 lakh in Darrang, 3.52 lakh in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai, and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon.

After torrential rains in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, the water level of all major rivers in the state is rising and many rivers are flowing above danger levels in several locations.

Several places in the state have water levels that are above the danger mark on rivers such as Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Jia-Bharali, and Brahmaputra.

(With Inputs from ANI)