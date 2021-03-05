Assam elections | NDA allies agree on seat-sharing formula; BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26

File image of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an event in Guwahati (Image courtesy: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised the seat-sharing formula for upcoming Assam assembly elections 2021 on March 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest in 92 of the 126 seats, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 26 seats, according to the sources

The United People's Party of Assam (UPP), the third major constituent of the BJP-led coalition in the state, would field its candidate in 8 assembly segments, as per the seat-sharing agreement, sources said.

The decision was finalised at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the BJP on March 4. The meeting was attended by the party's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, among others.

"The BJP and its allies have finalised the seat-sharing arrangement. We will disclose the exact number of seats for each party soon,"BJP's Assam unit head Ranjit Dass told reporters.

In Assam, the voting for 126 seats will be held in three phases. The first phase for 45 seats will be held on March 27. The second phase for 39 constituencies is scheduled on April 1. The third and final phase for 40 assembly seats will be held on April 6.

The BJP has already launched an aggressive campaign to retain power in Assam, where it won for the first time in 2016, beating the Congress.

Sources also said that the BJP has finalised names of 84 candidates and that more details on seats and names of candidates are likely to be announced on Friday.

In 2016, the BJP won 60 of the 89 seats it contested - a gain of 55 seats from its 2011 result. The AGP won 14 of 30 and the UPPL failed to win any of the four it contested.

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), which left the Congress to join the BJP-led alliance ahead of the election, won 12 of 16 seats in 2016. The BPF has, this time, returned to the Congress' fold.

The CEC meeting also discussed West Bengal elections. A list of candidates for 60 seats going to polls in the first two phases in the state is expected soon. West Bengal will vote in eight phases for its 294 assembly seats.

"Seats for two phases of elections have been discussed. Names of candidates will be announced after the final decision is taken," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was quoted by news agency ANI.