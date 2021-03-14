Assam Elections: Congress releases 12 point 'charge sheet' against BJP govt in Assam

The Congress on Sunday released a 12-point "charge sheet" against the BJP government in Assam, accusing it of imposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the indigenous people of the state

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said that before coming to power, the BJP had promised to protect the "Jati- Mati-Bheti" (community-land-base) but instead imposed the Citizenship Amendment Act on the people of Assam.

"CAA is posing a threat to the language, culture and identity of the people of Assam while giving a red carpet welcome to illegal migrants to settle in Assam," he said.

The BJP government has failed to implement the Assam Accord in letter and spirit, and also the Clause 6, as promised by them, he said.

The BJP had promised to finish the work of updating the NRC, started by the Congress, which would help identify foreigners but its government has stalled the process of NRC, affecting the genuine citizens who did not find their names in the document, Singh said.

Before the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to provide employment to five lakh youths in the state every year but it failed to deliver and there are around three lakh posts lying vacant in different government departments, he said.

The number of unemployed in the state has reached 40 lakh, Singh claimed.

Instead of jobs, the youths of Assam have regularly faced appointment scams and there has been a series of recruitment scandals, including those in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, and the more recent Assam Police recruitment scam where senior serving and retired police officers were arrested, he said.

The BJP has been selling the prized resources of the state, from oil fields to the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to corporate houses that are close to the Modi regime, Singh alleged.

During the BJP rule in the state, there has been a mushrooming of syndicates -- from essentials like fruits, vegetables, fish and eggs to coal and cattle, he claimed.

The BJP government in Assam also failed to increase the daily wages for tea workers, despite a promise by the government to raise it to Rs 351, he said.

"The jugglery used by the Sonowal government to increase Rs 50 for the interim period has failed, with tea companies taking the government to court for not adhering to the regulations," he said.

The BJP has also backtracked on the promise of providing Scheduled Tribe status to six tribes of Assam, the Congress leader alleged.

The BJP government has also failed to solve the flood and erosion problem faced by Assam despite the promises made from time to time, he said.

The BJP''s vision document had promised the state''s farmers that they will get the minimum support price for paddy but only one per cent of the total paddy produced was procured at that price, Singh claimed.