Assam Election Result 2021 | Patacharkuchi Assembly Constituency: BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass leads Congress' Santanu Sarma

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 | Patacharkuchi constituency: Ranjeet Kumar Dass is taking on Congress leader Santanu Sarma and AJP's Pabindra Deka.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Assam Assembly Election 2021 Patacharkuchi LIVE Updates: Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass is facing a challenge from Congress leader Santanu Sarma and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) working president Pabindra Deka.

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Dass is leading in Patarcharkuch assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pabindra Deka of AGP had won the seat defeating Congress' candidate by a margin of 51,976 votes which was 49.69 percent of the total votes polled. Pabindra Deka polled a total of 1,04,736 (61.72 percent) votes.

The voter turnout in the 2016 assembly elections was 80.7 percent and in 2011, 70.58 percent of Patacharkuchi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Patacharkuchi assembly constituency falls in Bajali district and the seat is reserved for General.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
first published: May 2, 2021 09:49 am

