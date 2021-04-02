Assam Election 2021: EVMs found in BJP candidate’s car, Priyanka Gandhi calls for decisive action

Election officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election material for the Second phase of the 2019 Parliamentary election. [File pic: Shutterstock]

Hours after polling in the second phase of the Assam Legislative Assembly election concluded on April 1, a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing electronic voting machines (EVMs) in a car linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Patharkandi candidate Krishnendu Paul.

The video was posted on social media platform Twitter by Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan who also said that the situation in the Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha constituency was “tense” following the incident.

Opposition leaders, including senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been campaigning in Assam and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, targeted the BJP over the incident.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the Election Commission to act decisively in the matter and said that a “serious re-evaluation” of EVM use needs to be carried out by all national parties.

Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and son of former Assam chief minister late Tarun Gogoi, claimed on Twitter that “looting EVMs” is the “only way the BJP can win” the election.

“EVM capturing, like there used to be booth capturing. All under the nose of the Election Commission. Sad day for democracy (sic)” Gogoi added in the tweet.



In a tweet, Congress' National Spokesperson Sushmita Dev said : "EVMs being transported in the candidates car is criminal and the @ECISVEEP must take the strictest action. The candidate must be disqualified and all officers concerned should be investigated. The BJPs fears of losing should not jeopardise the democratic process."

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the video circulating on social media.

While the poll body had not formally responded to the incident, news agency ANI cited sources as saying that the vehicle carrying the “polled” EVM machine “broken down” and officials “took a lift” in a passing car “that was later identified as belonging to a BJP candidate”. The car was intercepted by the crowd in Patharkandi as it did not belong to EC.

The news agency reported citing sources that an FIR was lodged against unknown persons for allegedly attacking the vehicle carrying the polled EVM and that “further investigations are on about the sequence of events”. The EVM was not reportedly tampered with during the crowd attack and is in the custody of the administration.

Responding to this, Gaurav Gogoi tweeted: “It is the same script in every election- Election Commission car broke down, EVM machines transferred to car belonging to BJP, later officials find out after the public express their anger. The Election Commission needs to save itself before public trust is eroded completely. (sic)”

Following the video of the incident going viral on social media, the hashtag “#EVM_theft_Assam” was trending across the nation on Twitter early on April 2.

On April 1, 39 assembly constituencies went to polls in Assam. The third and the final phase of polling will happen on April 6. A voter turnout of 73.03 percent was recorded till 6.00 pm in the second phase.

The governing BJP is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, Badruddin Ajmal All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other regional parties.