Assam Election 2021 | BJP not to project CM candidate until results are announced: Report

Representative Image.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to not project a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assam state election, according to a report. The party wishes to decide on the CM candidate once the results are out on May 2.

Explaining the decision, Assam's BJP chief Ranjit Dass said, "We will not project a CM face since BJP is in power in Assam. We usually choose a chief ministerial candidate where we are not in power," as quoted by NDTV.

Unlike now, in 2016, Assam's current CM Sarbananda Sonowal was projected as the CM candidate. However, this time with no clarity, the position seems open to Sonowal as well as Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On March 5, when BJP released its first list of candidates for the 70 seats, it was confirmed that CM Sonowal will contest from Majauli seat. Health Minsiter Sarma will contest from Jalukbari, a seat that he currently holds.

Sources, according to NDTV, claim that Sarma was not keen on contesting the election, but the party decided that Sonowal would not be projected as the chief ministerial candidate and the BJP would fight the election under the joint leadership of Sonowal and Sarma.

BJP Chief Das also said the party hopes to sweep the Upper Assam region on March 27, just like it did in 2016.

Earlier in the week, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised the seat-sharing formula. The BJP would contest in 92 of the 126 seats, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 26 seats.

The United People's Party of Assam (UPP), the third major constituent of the BJP-led coalition in the state, would field its candidate in 8 assembly segments, as per the seat-sharing agreement.

Of the 126 seats in Assam's legislative assembly, 47 will go to the polls on March 27 in the first phase, voting on 39 will be held on April 1 in the second phase and 40 seats will go to the polls in the third and final phase on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.