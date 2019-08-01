App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam earns excise revenue of Rs 824.92 crore in January-June this year

Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that the excise revenue was Rs 118.94 crore, 116.64 crore, Rs 194.24 crore, RS 141.93 crore, 123.71 crore and Rs 129.46 crore respectively between January and June this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Assam has earned an excise revenue of Rs 824.92 crore in the first six months of 2019, Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on August 1.

In a written reply to a question raised by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the House, Suklabaidya said that the excise revenue was Rs 118.94 crore, 116.64 crore, Rs 194.24 crore, RS 141.93 crore, 123.71 crore and Rs 129.46 crore respectively between January and June this year.

To another query, he said, Guwahati has 313 Indian- made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops, 178 IMFL bars, 38 country liquor shops, and revenue earned from annual renewal of their licence amounted to Rs 10,50,65,00.

Close
Mentioning that the government is aware of liquor being smuggled into Assam from neighbouring states, the minister said, preventive measures were undertaken to prevent this.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.