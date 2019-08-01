Assam earns excise revenue of Rs 824.92 crore in January-June this year

Assam has earned an excise revenue of Rs 824.92 crore in the first six months of 2019, Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on August 1.

In a written reply to a question raised by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the House, Suklabaidya said that the excise revenue was Rs 118.94 crore, 116.64 crore, Rs 194.24 crore, RS 141.93 crore, 123.71 crore and Rs 129.46 crore respectively between January and June this year.

To another query, he said, Guwahati has 313 Indian- made foreign liquor (IMFL) shops, 178 IMFL bars, 38 country liquor shops, and revenue earned from annual renewal of their licence amounted to Rs 10,50,65,00.