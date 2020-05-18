App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Assam Coronavirus News: Sarbananda Sonowal's govt allows offices to function with full strength in lockdown 4.0

Addressing a late night press conference here, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 7 am instead of earlier 6 pm to 6 am.


The Assam government decide to allow offices to function with full strength and opening of standalone shops on all days in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing a late night press conference here, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 7 am instead of earlier 6 pm to 6 am.

"We had earlier allowed 50 per cent presence in government and private offices. We will now allow all offices to operate with 100 per cent capacity from tomorrow," he added.

Close

People will have to maintain social distancing norms and wear masks, otherwise actions will be taken, the official said.

related news

From May 4, offices in government and private sectors opened with 50 per cent employees with relaxation to women employees having children below the age of five.

"Regarding the shops also, we have decided to withdraw our earlier restriction. We have decided to allow the standalone shops to open on all days," Krishna said.

The necessary orders for these relaxations will be issued on Monday, he informed.

During the third phase of the lockdown, the state government had allowed opening of one-third standalone shops in a row in both urban and rural areas.

Krishna further said city buses, intra-district and inter-district buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity, while other public passenger vehicles like auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, taxis and cabs will ply following the norms of one driver and two passengers.

Private four-wheelers are allowed with a driver and two others, he added.

However, no relaxation will be given in the containment zones, Krishna said.

The chief secretary asserted that all prohibited activities under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines issued on Sunday evening will also remain suspended in the state.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Assam #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Sarbanansea Sonowal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation Flights on May 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation Flights on May 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: Study

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: Study

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines | Health ministry releases criteria for identifying red, green and orange zones

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines | Health ministry releases criteria for identifying red, green and orange zones

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.