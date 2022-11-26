 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assam continues to 'restrict' movement of people to Meghalaya; net services suspension extended

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

The law and order situation in the affected districts of Meghalaya is, however, slowly returning to normalcy, with shops and commercial establishments in Shillong opening and significant traffic seen on roads.

Representative Image

Assam continued to restrict the movement of people and private vehicles to Meghalaya for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday following violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border that led to the death of six people, police said.

On the other hand, Meghalaya has extended suspension of internet services in seven affected districts for another 48 hours from 10.30 am on Saturday.

No major incidents were reported in the Meghalaya capital. Only some miscreants burnt tyres on the road in West Jaintia Hills district, a police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, however, remained imposed in the disputed area amidst heavy deployment of security forces.

Assam Police advised people from the state not to travel to Meghalaya apprehending law and order situation.