you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam Congress leaders write to Prez on reservation

The leaders, including several MLAs, in a letter to the president urged him to take necessary steps to ensure that the fundamental right of reservations in government jobs is secured and protected.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Senior Assam Congress leaders, including former chief minister Tarun Gogoi on February 15 urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take steps to ensure protection and reservations for SC, ST and OBC as a fundamental right, both in appointments and promotions in government jobs.

They alleged that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, there has been an abolition of the SC/ST Sub-plan, and there was also an attempt to dilute the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 which the BJP government was compelled to remedy by amendment recently following nationwide protests.

The Congress leaders urged the President to treat the matter with urgency and take necessary steps to ensure that the fundamental right of reservation in government jobs is protected.

Besides Gogoi, the letter was signed by several Congress sitting MLAs and office bearers of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #India #Politics

