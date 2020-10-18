172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|assam-cm-sarbananda-sonowal-speaks-to-mizoram-cm-on-border-clash-apprises-pmo-5979301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal speaks to Mizoram CM on border clash, apprises PMO

During his conversation with the Mizoram CM, Sonowal stressed on taking productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues.

PTI
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister's Office and Union Home Ministry about the prevailing situation at the state's border with Mizoram on Sunday, following a violent clash in which several people were injured, officials said.

Sonowal also telephoned Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and spoke to him on the border incident, said an Assam government statement.

During his conversation with the Mizoram CM, Sonowal stressed on taking productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues, it said.

Close

He also advocated for amicably settling the border dispute and to work with cooperation for maintaining peace, and law and order at the inter-state border, the statement said.

Noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Northeast is experiencing rapid progress, Sonowal asserted that to maintain the momentum there is a need to maintain peace and boosting relations between the states.

He further said that there might be differences but they must be settled through dialogue.

Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of efforts to maintain peace at the inter-state border and cooperation, it added.

The Mizoram government also reached out to the Centre to defuse the situation at the border between Assam's Cachar district and Kolasib district of the state.

A meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between both the state will be held on Monday to take stock of the situation, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said.

Chief secretaries of the two states will be present in the meeting, he said.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

