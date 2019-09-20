Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal push for smart city project in Guwahati

A state-of-the-art stadium, a riverfront bridge and an aesthetically designed entry gate at the LGBI airport - Guwahati is set to get a makeover soon as part of the state government's Smart City project.

A review meeting here on Thursday, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, discussed ways and means to implement the project, official sources said.

Sonowal, during the meeting, directed the Guwahati Development Department to conduct a survey to identify the homeless people in the city and develop available space under flyovers as night shelters for them with proper sanitary facilities, they said.

He also asked the officials to arrange for double- parking facilities under the flyovers, if there was space.

Several decisions were taken at the meeting, including construction of huge entry gates, reflecting the state's heritage, at the LGBI Airport and Khanapara area, a bridge on the Brahmaputra riverfront and a state-of-the-art stadium with facilities for indoor and outdoor games.

The CM emphasised on timely and flawless completion of the project, the sources said.