you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal push for smart city project in Guwahati

A review meeting here on Thursday, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, discussed ways and means to implement the project, official sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A state-of-the-art stadium, a riverfront bridge and an aesthetically designed entry gate at the LGBI airport - Guwahati is set to get a makeover soon as part of the state government's Smart City project.

Sonowal, during the meeting, directed the Guwahati Development Department to conduct a survey to identify the homeless people in the city and develop available space under flyovers as night shelters for them with proper sanitary facilities, they said.

He also asked the officials to arrange for double- parking facilities under the flyovers, if there was space.

Several decisions were taken at the meeting, including construction of huge entry gates, reflecting the state's heritage, at the LGBI Airport and Khanapara area, a bridge on the Brahmaputra riverfront and a state-of-the-art stadium with facilities for indoor and outdoor games.

The CM emphasised on timely and flawless completion of the project, the sources said.

Among others present at Thursday's meeting were Minister for Guwahati Development Department Siddhartha Bhattacharjya, Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretaries Kumar Sanjay Krishna and Maninder Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Lohiya, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

