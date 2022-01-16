MARKET NEWS

Assam CM Himanta Sarma scolds Nagaon DC publicly for halting traffic for CM's convoy

While some appreciated Sarma's action, many criticised him for "misbehaving" with an IAS officer in front of the people

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday publicly scolded Nagaon deputy commissioner Nisarg Hivare for allegedly halting traffic on NH 127 for the chief minister's convoy to pass. A video clip of the incident was shown on local TV news channels and went viral on social media, where it evoked mixed response from netizens.

While some appreciated Sarma's action, many criticised him for "misbehaving" with an IAS officer in front of the people. The video, telecast by local TV channels, showed Sarma standing on the highway with one bus and a truck waiting in front of him and many officials along with his personal security officer surrounding him.

At one point he was heard saying "SP ko bulao (call the SP)" and then telling the deputy commissioner, "Arre DC saab, ye kya natak hain? Kyu gaari rukwaya hain? (DC sir, what's this drama? Why have you stopped the vehicles?). "Koi raja-mahara aa raha hain kya? (Is any king coming?)", he added. "

When Hivare tried to say something, Sarma was heard shouting : "Hatt! Aisa mat karo aage! Logo ka kasht ho raha hain! (Don't do this in future! People are suffering!)". The deputy commissioner was seen going out of the frame in the video and the chief minister was heard saying loudly "Kholo, gaari jane do! (Open, let the vehicles go!)"

After the clip went viral on social media, Sarma retweeted it from one media account and defended his action. "In our state we want to create a culture where DC, SP or any govt servant or public representative irrespective of background, intellectual capacity or popularity will work only for the people. Changing the babu mindset is tough, but we are determined to achieve our goal. Janta hi Janardhan," he said.

The chief minister later defended his behaviour and said that he wants to create an atmosphere where a public servant will work only for the people. Sarma was in Nagaon district to inaugurate a park built by Nagaon Municipality Board to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, besides a bridge over Kolong river. He also attended some other official functions.
PTI
Tags: #Assam #CM Himanta Sarma #India
first published: Jan 16, 2022 02:53 pm

