Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burns seized contraband worth nearly Rs 163 crore

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma burned seized contraband worth nearly Rs 163 crore. The Assam CM said that it is national duty to cut the supply line and stop production.

"I know that drugs are sent to the mainland of India from Assam. It's my national duty to cut the supply line and stop production,” Sarma added while addressing the media.

ALSO READ: Aim at vaccinating 3 lakh people daily from June 20: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier on Saturday, Sarma said that his government has given complete “operational freedom” to the police officials to deal with drug traffickers and dealers and “act decisively” to uproot the drug menace from society.

"I want to give this clear message to the drug dealers that as the chief minister, I have given full freedom to the police to take toughest actions as allowed by law against this crime," he said at an event in Golaghat.

Since Sarma took over the office, drugs worth Rs 163 crore have been seized, and 1,493 people have been arrested.