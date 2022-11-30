 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces a slew of development projects

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

The second phase will begin on January 5, 2023 and the projects of the two phases are expected to be completed before the 2026 assembly election.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a slew of development projects will be launched in two phases across different districts over the next two months.

In the first phase from December 5 foundation stones will be laid for a medical college and the new deputy commissioner's office at Bongaigon. Infrastructural projects will be launched at Tamulpur, Morigaon, Golaghat, Bishwanath, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, he said on Tuesday.

The total outlay of this set of projects is estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, he said at a press conference.

The second phase will begin on January 5, 2023 and the projects of the two phases are expected to be completed before the 2026 assembly election.

The cabinet, which met for the first time Barak Valley, also decided to include 10,57,516 new beneficiaries under the government's 'Orunodoi' scheme by March 31 next year taking the total number of beneficiaries to 27,57,516. The total outlay of the project will be Rs 4000 crore.

'Orunodoi' is a social welfare scheme of the state government to provide financial benefit to poor women through direct benefit transfer.