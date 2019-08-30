App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam CM asks people not to panic ahead of final NRC; govt to provide legal aid to poor

When the draft NRC was published on July 30 last year, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from the list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the scheduled publication of final list of government’s national register of citizens (NRC) on 31 August, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked people not to panic.

He said on Friday that the state government will take all possible steps to help genuine Indians prove their citizenship and provide legal assistance.

Sonowal said that the exclusion of anyone's name from the final list of NRC to be published on Saturday, does not mean that he or she has become a foreigner. He added that a decision regarding that can be taken only by a Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs) after following the proper legal process.

"No one should be worried. No one should panic. Government is here to take care of everyone. Even those who will be excluded from the final list will get enough opportunity to prove their Indian citizenship," he told PTI in an interview.

When the draft NRC was published on July 30 last year, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from the list.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

