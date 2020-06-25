Assam Class 12 topper 2020: Krishna Maheshwari aces Commerce stream with 94.2% marks

Krishna Maheshwari has topped from Commerce stream in the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 examination.

Maheshwari, who is from Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh, secured 471 out of 500 marks (94.2 percent).

Out of the students from the Commerce stream, 88.18 percent cleared the examination successfully.(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)