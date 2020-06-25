App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2020: Abhinash Kalita of Science stream tops exams with 97.2%

Abhinash Kalita scored 486 marks out of 500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Abhinash Kalita of Science stream has topped the Assam Board 12th exam 2020 with securing 97.2 percent. The topper of Assam higher secondary examination has scored 486 marks out of 500.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Assam Board 12th Result on June 25. The students who appeared in the examination can check their results at the Board's official website: ahsec.nic.in.

The overall passing percentage in three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science - are as follows:

Close
Arts - 78.28%
Commerce - 88.18%

Science - 88.06%

related news

How to check Assam HS result online: 

Step 1: Visit the official website- ahsec.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

How to check Assam Class 12 result via 'Upolobdha' app

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone
Step 2: Type Upolobdha, download the app
Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number
Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code given

Step 5: Result will be available

Follow this LIVE blog to get more updates on the results

Students can also check the result through the AHSEC result app. The mobile-based is available on Google Play. Students will have to download the app and follow these steps –

Step 1: Go to Google App Store
Step 2: Click on the application, find AHSEC result
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Approximately, two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies appeared in the Assam higher secondary examination in 2020. This year, the Assam Board students had to wait longer for their results as the date of the announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Assam #Current Affairs #education #India

