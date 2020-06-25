App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam board Class 12 result 2020: How to check results online

Assam HSSLC Results 2020: Students who had appeared for the Assam Class 12th board exam, will be able to check their results on the website — ahsec.nic.in — on June 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce results for the Class 12 board examinations on June 25.

The Assam HSSLC Results 2020 are expected to be announced at 9.00 am on its official website at ahsec.nic.in.

Students who had appeared for the Assam Class 12th board exam, will be able to check their results on the website by entering their date of birth and roll number on the result login page.

The board examination was conducted from February 12 to March 14 across 772 examination centres in Assam. Around 2.3 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 exams.

The results have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Students are expected to get their mark sheets after the lockdown is lifted.

Here’s how students can check their 2020 Assam Board HSSLC Class 12 board exam result online:

> Visit Assam AHSEC’s official website: ahsec.nic.in

> Click on the ‘HS Final Exam Results 2020’ link flashing on the homepage

> Enter your roll number and other log-in credentials

> Your result will be displayed on the screen.

> Download and take a print out. This may be required later.

In 2019, commerce stream students had 87.5 passing percentage followed by science stream where the pass percentage was 86.59 percent and arts students at 75.14 percent.

The Assam board had already declared the Class 10 result on June 6. Around 64.8 percent students had passed.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:01 am

tags #Assam #Current Affairs #education #India

