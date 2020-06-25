App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam Board 12 Result 2020: Pubali Deka, Shraddha Bogohain top among girls with 96.2%

Girls outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage across streams

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Class 12 Assam Board Result on June 25. Students can check their marksheets online at ahsec.nic.in

The toppers among girls are Pubali Deka and Shraddha Bogohain – both from the Arts stream with 96.2 percent or 481/500. In the Science stream, Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (482/500) of Concept Junior College Nagaon was the topper among girls and overall came in second.

Girls outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage across streams. Among Arts students, the pass percentage of girls was 93.85 percent, compared to 89.55 percent for boys. In Commerce, girls had a pass percentage of 94.33 percent in comparison to boys 91.09 percent; and in the Science stream, girls had a pass percentage of 94.33 percent, compared to boys’ 91.09 percent.

Close

The overall passing percentage in three streams – is 78.28 percent in Arts, 88.18 percent in Commerce and 88.06 percent in Science. A total of 16,928 students secured first division, while 14,747 students got second division, and 3,172 passed with third division.

Around 2.34 lakh students appeared for their 12th board exams this year conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 72 centres across the state.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 11:44 am

tags #assam board 12th result #Girls #India #topper

