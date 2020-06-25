Assam Board 12 Result 2020: Pubali Deka, Shraddha Bogohain top among girls with 96.2%

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Class 12 Assam Board Result on June 25. Students can check their marksheets online at ahsec.nic.in

The toppers among girls are Pubali Deka and Shraddha Bogohain – both from the Arts stream with 96.2 percent or 481/500. In the Science stream, Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (482/500) of Concept Junior College Nagaon was the topper among girls and overall came in second.

Girls outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage across streams. Among Arts students, the pass percentage of girls was 93.85 percent, compared to 89.55 percent for boys. In Commerce, girls had a pass percentage of 94.33 percent in comparison to boys 91.09 percent; and in the Science stream, girls had a pass percentage of 94.33 percent, compared to boys’ 91.09 percent.

The overall passing percentage in three streams – is 78.28 percent in Arts, 88.18 percent in Commerce and 88.06 percent in Science. A total of 16,928 students secured first division, while 14,747 students got second division, and 3,172 passed with third division.

Assam HSEC 12th Results 2020 Live Updates

How to check your HSEC result

Step 1: Visit the official website – https://www.ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Around 2.34 lakh students appeared for their 12th board exams this year conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 72 centres across the state.