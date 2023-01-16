English
    Assam: 3 dead, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck

    PTI
    January 16, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

    Three persons were killed and 14 others critically injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

    The head-on collision took place at Dharamtul area, they said.

    The injured have been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

    One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

    A total of 17 pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Sunday, he said.
