MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive, all-round development: PM Modi

The UNDP in its report said that the ADP has served as a catalyst for expediting development among aspirational districts. 'Certain sectors such as healthcare and nutrition, education, and to an extent agriculture and water resources have seen some major changes,' the UNDP said, adding that this is encouraging as these are crucial areas for assessing development.

PTI
June 12, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

India's Aspirational Districts Programm (ADP) aims to ensure inclusive and all-round development in areas across our nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 12 and expressed happiness at the United Nations Development Programme highlighting its salient features.

The UNDP in its report said that the ADP has served as a catalyst for expediting development among aspirational districts. 'Certain sectors such as healthcare and nutrition, education, and to an extent agriculture and water resources have seen some major changes,' the UNDP said, adding that this is encouraging as these are crucial areas for assessing development.

In a tweet Modi said, 'India's Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive & all-round development in areas across our nation. Under this programme, many districts have witnessed holistic transformation. Glad to see the @UNDP report highlight its salient features.'
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Jun 12, 2021 09:42 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey