MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Asked for car's documents, Greater Noida man abducts traffic cop; arrested

The car was suspected to have been stolen and the accused asked the traffic policeman to get inside the vehicle to see the documents, but forcibly took him on over a 10-km-long drive before dumping him near a police post.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

A 29-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly abducting an on-duty traffic policeman who had stopped him to check the documents of his car, officials said.

The car was suspected to have been stolen and the accused asked the traffic policeman to get inside the vehicle to see the documents, but forcibly took him on over a 10-km-long drive before dumping him near a police post, they said.

Accused Sachin Rawal had stolen the Maruti Swift Dzire from a showroom in Gurgaon, Haryana two years ago on the pretext of taking the car out on a test drive, a police spokesperson said. Rawal, who lives in Ghodi Bacheda village in Greater Noida, had put on a forged number plate on his car, the number of which was same as that of a car belonging to a resident of his village, he said.

On Sunday morning, the traffic police had started a vehicle checking campaign in Surajpur where Rawal's car was intercepted for inquiry following an input that he was travelling in a stolen vehicle, the official said. Traffic constable Virendra Singh had asked Rawal to show the documents related to the vehicle. Rawal asked him to get inside the car and that he would show soft copies of the documents which he claimed were in his mobile phone.

However, Rawal locked the car once the constable sat inside and took off. He later dumped the contable near Ajayabpur police chowki and sped away, the police spokesperson said.

Close

Related stories

An FIR was lodged at the Surajpur Police Station on Monday under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) and the accused was arrested later in the day, police said. The car used in the crime has also been impounded, they added.

 
PTI
Tags: #current affairs India #Noida #traffic cop
first published: Oct 19, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.