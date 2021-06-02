Asia University Ranking 2021: IISc, IITs, 16 other Indian universities featured in top 200 list

Indian Institute of Science (Image: IISc Bengaluru)

Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) continues to be the best institution from India at 37 rank in Asia among the top 200 best universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Ranking 2021.

Apart from IISc Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Roopar and Indore are the names which followed it in the the top 200 best universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Ranking 2021. King George's Medical University, Lucknow, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala made their debut in the British ranking agency list.

This year 18 Indian universities have found a place in the list and three Indian institutions were included in the top 100 list as against four last year.

Ranking-wise, IISc dropped a rank from last year, IIT Ropar dropped eight positions to be ranked at 55th in Asia, and IIT Indore dropped 23 spots to 78. While Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology was ranked 122 and IIT Gandhinagar was ranked at 137. Both were ranked 92 and 114 last year. King George's Medical University was placed at 139.

“THE Asia University Rankings are becoming increasingly competitive every year. It’s great to see India continue to secure a number of positions in the top 100, and very impressive to see three debut institutions appear in the top 200," THE chief knowledge officer Phil Baty said.

“India’s record number of participating institutions this year is testament to the willingness of its universities to stand up on the regional and world stage to showcase their strengths and benchmark against their peers. We hope that we continue to see numbers grow over the coming years as Indian universities adapt to the post-COVID world, and the opportunities it may present to attract and retain more regional students and academic staff as disruption to traditional talent flow continues," added Baty.

Looking at the charts, 63 Indian universities participated in this year’s rankings, which includes 14 institutions debuting in the table. With this, India is at third place overall in terms of university representation behind Japan (116 universities) and China (91).

Overall, 551 universities appeared in rankings this year from 30 countries in Asia. China’s Tsinghua University topped the Asian league table, followed by Peking University (China) and National University of Singapore.