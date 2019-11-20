ASI to use waste water from RO treatment to replenish water table around Taj Mahal

The ASI has begun doing its bit to replenish groundwater around Taj Mahal, diverting waste water discharged during the RO treatment to a stepwell built during the Mughal period.

Of the 40,000 litres of waste water generated within the Taj Mahal complex, some would also be channelised into a well and four borewells that have been constructed for this purpose.

This exercise has been undertaken to spread a message that Taj Mahal, a place which sees maximum tourist footfall in the country, can also contribute to water conservation, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, told PTI on Wednesday.

A total of 30,000 litres of drinking water is provided daily through the RO (Reverse Osmosis) process for consumption, he said.

In the process, 30,000 litres of waste water is generated and another 10,000 litres is wasted during consumption. So overall, 40,000 litres of water is being wasted everyday, he said.

While 30,000 litres of the waste water will be diverted into the stepwell and the well, the remaining 10,000 litres will go into the borewells, Swarnkar said.

He said the water will be channelised through PVC pipes to replenish the water table at 120 feet.