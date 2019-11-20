App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

ASI to use waste water from RO treatment to replenish water table around Taj Mahal

Of the 40,000 litres of waste water generated within the Taj Mahal complex, some would also be channelised into a well and four borewells that have been constructed for this purpose.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ASI has begun doing its bit to replenish groundwater around Taj Mahal, diverting waste water discharged during the RO treatment to a stepwell built during the Mughal period.

Of the 40,000 litres of waste water generated within the Taj Mahal complex, some would also be channelised into a well and four borewells that have been constructed for this purpose.

This exercise has been undertaken to spread a message that Taj Mahal, a place which sees maximum tourist footfall in the country, can also contribute to water conservation, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, told PTI on Wednesday.

Close

A total of 30,000 litres of drinking water is provided daily through the RO (Reverse Osmosis) process for consumption, he said.

related news

In the process, 30,000 litres of waste water is generated and another 10,000 litres is wasted during consumption. So overall, 40,000 litres of water is being wasted everyday, he said.

While 30,000 litres of the waste water will be diverted into the stepwell and the well, the remaining 10,000 litres will go into the borewells, Swarnkar said.

He said the water will be channelised through PVC pipes to replenish the water table at 120 feet.

The Taj Mahal complex has six RO systems which provide 750 to 2,000 litres of water every hour, he said, adding that the Mughal era mausoleum is open to tourists for 10 hours every day.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Taj Mahal

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.