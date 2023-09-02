ASI to submit report on dispute over Gyanvapi mosque's origin from Hindu temple today

The scientific survey is being conducted to determine whether the 17th-century masjid was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will submit its report on the scientific study of Gyanvapi mosque in the Varanasi district court on September 2. The study continued from August 4 to September 2.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the scientific study was aimed to determine whether the 17th-century masjid was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court on August 3 upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the proposed step was "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both sides.

Members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee have boycotted the survey.

ASI is carried out the study at the entire Gyanvapi mosque, except the 'Wazukhana' area, following a direction of the district court.

The Wazukhana area was sealed off after the Supreme Court passed an interim order directing the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure protection of the area where a structure claimed to be a 'Shivling' was found during a video survey ordered by the court of the civil judge, according to a PTI report.

