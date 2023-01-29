English
    ASI opens fire at Odisha Health Minister

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
    Image: ANI

    Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, an officer said.

    The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

    "Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

    This is a developing story. Check back for more details.