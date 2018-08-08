ASI hikes entry fee for Taj Mahal, other monuments

Visitors will have to pay more to visit Taj Mahal and other monuments, as the entry fees for these sites have been hiked for both domestic and foreign visitors. For Taj Mahal, there has been a increase by Rs 10 and Rs 100 respectively, from August 08, 2018. On August 1, the Ministry of Culture issued a notification stating that the foreign tourists will now have to shell out Rs 1100, including the Rs 500 toll tax collected by Agra Development Authority (ADA) while the domestic tourists will pay Rs 50 as against Rs 40.

On the other hand, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries’ visitors will pay Rs 540, including the Rs 500 toll tax charged by ADA.

As per a report in The Times of India, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has hiked this fee as part of an entry ticket rate revision of 17 protected monuments. This list of monuments includes six world heritage sites in Agra and Delhi. Additionally, a hike of Rs. 10 has also been imposed on tourists from SAARC countries.

This is ASI’s second hike in the entry fee at Taj in the last two and a half years. In April 2016, the ASI had raised the entry fee for its protected monuments. The 'B' category monuments’ entry fee has also been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 25 for Indians and from Rs 200 to Rs 300 for foreigners.

In Agra, the 'A' category monuments ticketed include Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort, while five 'B' category monuments are Akbar’s Tomb Sikandra, Mariyam Tomb Sikandra, Ram Bagh, Itmad-ud-Daula and Mehtab Bagh.

Eight other monuments in Delhi have also seen a hike in ticket prices - Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort, Khan-i-Khana, Purana Qila, Tughluqabad Fort, Kotla Ferozshah, Jantar Mantar and Saidarjung Tomb.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture has provided a discount for cashless payment. The domestic tourists will get a rebate of Rs 5 while the foreign tourists will enjoy Rs 50 discount per ticket in both A and B category monuments, only if tickets are booked online.