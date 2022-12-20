 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi LG directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political advertisements'

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

The development comes days after the AAP wrested power from the BJP in the MCD polls.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements in 2016, official sources said on Tuesday.

The development comes days after the AAP wrested power from the BJP in the MCD polls. The AAP alleged that the LG gave the order on the saffron party's directions and claimed that Saxena has no power to issue such a directive.

The opposition BJP in Delhi welcomed the LG's directions and claimed that the amount to be recovered from the ruling party will rise to Rs 400 crore.

At a press conference held here, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged an "advertisement scam" and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

The LG in his orders to the chief secretary also directed that all advertisements since September 2016 be referred to the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA), set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for vetting and ascertaining if they are in consonance with Supreme Court guidelines.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), acting on a 2016 directive from the CCRGA, had notified that Rs 97.14 crore (Rs 97,14,69,137) had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements", the sources said.