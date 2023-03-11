Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Digital Minister of Japan; co-operation in emerging tech, India's digital public infra discussed

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono and discussed cooperation in emerging technologies, India's digital public infrastructure and indigenous telecom stack.

"Met the Digital Minister of Japan, Mr @konotaromp and discussed cooperation in emerging technologies & India's digital public infrastructure and India telecom stack," Vaishnaw tweeted.

The Japanese minister appreciated India's digital payments system and development of the county's telecom stack.

He also noted the vibrant innovation ecosystem in India that has led to a high number of patents in emerging technologies such as 6G.