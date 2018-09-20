App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland opens 9th LCV outlet in TN

"This new dealership will add to the extensive LCV distribution network of over 500 touch points," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Thursday said it has set up a new light commercial vehicle (LCV) outlet in Tamil Nadu aimed at strengthening its presence in the state.

The new channel partner 'Anwar Motors' in Tirunelveli is the ninth LCV dealership for the Chennai-based company in the State. The outlet which offers sales, service and spares facility is located on Madurai Road in Selvaganesh Nagar, Tharapuram, Tirunelveli, a company statement said.

Apart from heavy commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland retails range of LCV products including DOST, PARTNER and MiTR across the country. The vehicles are manufactured at its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

In August 2018, sales of light commercial vehicles grew by 38 percent to 4,228 units as compared to 3,067 units sold during same month of last year. For the April-August 2018 period, sales of LCVs grew by 36 percent to 19,912 units from 14,640 units sold same period of last year.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #India

