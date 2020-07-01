App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland June sales fall 81% to 2,394 units

The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a 81 percent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,394 units in June.

The company had sold 12,810 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,132 units in June as against 12,085 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 82 percent.

Close

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 93 percent at 572 units last month as compared with 7,780 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 2,132 units as compared with 12,085 units in June 2019, down 82 percent, the company said.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.