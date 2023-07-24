Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

The Hinduja Group company is headquartered in Chennai.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has embarked on a 'Dream Drive’ expedition that would cover cities and dealerships across the country marking its 75th-anniversary celebrations, the company said on July 24.

As many as 10 vehicles would be traversing across cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Leh, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, on five different routes commemorating the occasion.

"As we embark on the 'Dream Drive’ to mark the 75th year anniversary celebrations of Ashok Leyland, we reflect upon the journey that has run parallel to the development of our nation,” company executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, who flagged off the event on Sunday, said in a company statement.

"The 'Dream Drive’ represents our renewed pledge to further shape the future of the CV industry to support India’s economic development for years to come,” he added.