Ashok Leyland bags order for supplying 147 buses to Burkina Faso

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has bagged third project order to supply 147 buses worth $9.57 million to Burkina Faso. The repeat order, bagged by Ashok Leyland West Africa, under lines of credit from Exim Bank of lndia through Ecowas Bank of Investment & Development (EBID), comprises 80 units Falcon, 57 units of Eagle 916 and 10 units MiTR bus models, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

"The buses will be supplied to the Ministry of Higher Education Scientific Research and Innovation. The order is worth $9.57 million," it added.

The buses will be supplied over the next 180 days and the order includes delivery of vehicles, spare parts, and an effective after sales support system in Burkina Faso, it said.