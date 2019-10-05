Ashok Gehlot urges pvt hospitals to provide concessional treatment to poor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 5 appealed to private hospitals in the state to provide treatment to the poor at concessional rates. The chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed Heart Transplant Operation Theatre, the State Organ and Surgical Transplant Organization (SOTO) office and E-library at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Saturday.

He said it is the state government's endeavour to make Rajasthan country's top state in the field of medicine.

He said education and medical fields are "mediums of services and not the means of earning money". Gehlot appealed to private hospital operators to provide treatment to poor patients at concessional rates and said other patients should also be provided treatment at reasonable rates.

The chief minister said to do better work in the fields of medicine and health, voluntary organisations should come forward and cooperate the government.

He said it is not justified for all doctors of a hospital to go on strike due to the misbehavior done to any as it causes a lot of patients to suffer.