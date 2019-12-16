App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot to launch 'Nirogi Rajasthan' to mark 1 yr of Congress govt

Nirogi Rajasthan is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said a comprehensive health campaign “Nirogi Rajasthan” will be launched on Tuesday to mark the completion of one year of his government. The campaign "will be the top priority of the state government," Gehlot said at a conference here on Monday.

Nirogi Rajasthan is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. Expert advice will also be made available and the campaign will be executed with public participation on large scale, an official had said on December 3.

The campaign will also focus on proper care facilities for the elderly, women and children and spreading awareness about communicable and non-communicable diseases, vaccination and drug addiction, the official said. “We want to make Rajasthan a role model in health services,” Gehlot said, adding that his government was already providing free medicines to people.

Close

The chief minister said people from other states are also coming to Rajasthan and getting benefits of the health facilities.

related news

Gehlot said his government has fulfilled nearly 24 per cent of its promises made in election manifesto in one year and is working on the rest.

“503 promises were made in the election manifesto and the government has fulfilled 119 of them," the chief minister said.

Gehlot said that the government was committed for delivering good and transparent governance and was following zero tolerance policy on corruption.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.