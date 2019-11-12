Ashok Gehlot targets NDA govt over economic situation in country

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 12 targeted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the economic situation of the country, saying the government is not at all paying attention to the economy.

"Industrial output contracts for second straight month, down 4.3 per cent in Sept, which is weakest performance in nearly 8 years due to sluggishness across a number of sectors including manufacturing," Gehlot said.

"It is yet another sign of #EconomicSlowdown but NDA is not at all paying attention to economy," he tweeted.

Industrial production has contracted 4.3 percent in September mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.