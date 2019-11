Ashok Gehlot targets NDA govt over economic situation in country

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 12 targeted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the economic situation of the country, saying the government is not at all paying attention to the economy.

"Industrial output contracts for second straight month, down 4.3 per cent in Sept, which is weakest performance in nearly 8 years due to sluggishness across a number of sectors including manufacturing," Gehlot said.

"It is yet another sign of #EconomicSlowdown but NDA is not at all paying attention to economy," he tweeted.

Industrial production has contracted 4.3 percent in September mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 percent growth a year ago. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.