Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot targets NDA govt over economic situation in country

Industrial production has contracted 4.3 percent in September mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 12 targeted the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the economic situation of the country, saying the government is not at all paying attention to the economy.

"Industrial output contracts for second straight month, down 4.3 per cent in Sept, which is weakest performance in nearly 8 years due to sluggishness across a number of sectors including manufacturing," Gehlot said.

"It is yet another sign of #EconomicSlowdown but NDA is not at all paying attention to economy," he tweeted.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September as compared to 4.8 percent growth a year ago.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #India #Politics

