Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot seeks Rs 1000-cr under MGNREGA from Centre

Rajasthan is among the top states to implement MGNREGA scheme and nearly 42.33 lakh rural families have been given work under the scheme in the current financial year and a total of 1972.33 lakh man days were created.

Rajasthan government has demanded a fund of Rs 1,000 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme for the current financial year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Union rural development and Panchayti Raj minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that Rs 543 crore under material head and Rs 260 crore under labour head were due under MGNREGA scheme for Rajasthan.

Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has also written to the Centre demanding Rs 400 crore under labour head and Rs 600 crore under material head for the current financial year, the chief minister said in the letter.

Rajasthan is among the top states to implement MGNREGA scheme and nearly 42.33 lakh rural families have been given work under the scheme in the current financial year and a total of 1972.33 lakh man days were created, the letter said.

Chief minister said that funds available under MGNREGA for the financial year 2018-19 have been consumed and a total of Rs 4,555 crore have been spent so far.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 07:13 pm

