App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot reaches Jaipur resort to meet Maharashtra Cong MLAs

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 12 night reached the resort where newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra are staying. Gehlot arrived here from Punjab and headed to the resort on the Delhi Road where he is meeting with the party MLAs.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and other leaders are also present inside the resort, sources said.

The Congress MLAs have been staying in the resort here since Friday.

Close
President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Maharashtra #NCP

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.