Ashok Gehlot reaches Jaipur resort to meet Maharashtra Cong MLAs

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 12 night reached the resort where newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra are staying. Gehlot arrived here from Punjab and headed to the resort on the Delhi Road where he is meeting with the party MLAs.
AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and other leaders are also present inside the resort, sources said.
The Congress MLAs have been staying in the resort here since Friday.
President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 08:11 pm