Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot meets Rahul Gandhi; portfolio allocation in Rajasthan pending

On December 25, Rajasthan Congress chief Pilot had hinted at its expansion in the near future, saying several leaders will be given a chance to work.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid reports of disagreement between the veteran leader and his deputy Sachin Pilot over portfolio allocation in the state.

Sources said, apart from Gehlot, All India Congress Committee state in-charge Avinash Pande and senior leader K C Venugopal, who was the party's observer for the state for picking the chief minister, also met Gandhi at his residence.

Gehlot, Pande and Venugopal are also understood to have had a meeting earlier for one-and-a-half hour at the 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road office, known as the war room of the party.

On December 24, 23 ministers, including 13 cabinet and 10 state ministers, took oath in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Gehlot and Pilot.

A total of 18 fresh faces were inducted in the state cabinet even as senior leaders such as C P Joshi and Deependra Singh abstained from attending the ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

A day after Cabinet formation, Rajasthan Congress chief Pilot had hinted at its expansion in the near future, saying several leaders will be given a chance to work.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 10:06 pm

