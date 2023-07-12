Ashok Gehlot Jaipur Meet LIVE Update: Rajasthan CM's cabinet meeting today

Jul 12, 2023 / 09:11 pm

Ashok Gehlot Cabinet Meeting LIVE Update: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting in Jaipur today. Later, Gehlot will also hold a meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss the introduction and approval of bills in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly session.

The ruling Congress had a major reshuffle and expansion in Rajasthan on July 10. Late in the day, a total of 21 vice-presidents, one treasurer, 48 general secretaries, one general secretary (organisation),

121 secretaries and 25 district presidents were appointed. The reshuffled working committee saw a mix of supporters of all senior party leaders.